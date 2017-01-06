Learn Japanese in Japan!

Bustling with life but intimate at the same time, Japan has developed a unique culture which has influenced the Western world. From mangas to judo, popular video games to anime, karaoke to sumo, Japanese culture is popular throughout the world. Japan is an exotic destination with neon flashy boulevards, Shinkansen bullet trains, zen gardens, impressive castles and temples, hot springs, cherry blossoms, and much more. A great way to discover this fascinating country is to take a language course and learn more about the people and the culture. Cactus Language offers Japanese language courses, combined with accommodation, transfers and activities, in the cities of Tokyo, Kobe and Fukuoka.

