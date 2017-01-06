Learn Spanish in Central America

Lush rainforests & jungles, ancient Maya ruins & pyramids, endless sandy beaches, colourful cities, old traditions & a cheerful atmosphere can all be found across Central America. It takes time to fully appreciate and explore the region, so to make your choices easier Cactus has selected the best language schools in the best locations. Whether you are looking for a laid-back beach escape, or a traditional village vibe Cactus Language has the right location & Spanish language programme for you! We offer immersive Spanish language courses across Central America including Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico & Panama.

CLICK HERE to Learn More