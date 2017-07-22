Lisbon Eco Tours

Take an adventure to remember around the heart of Lisbon in a Twizy! One of the only 2 seater cars that is 100% no emissions and completely electric, meaning you can experience Lisbon and all it has to offer, without harming the environment. Visit the famous viewpoints, monuments, castles and bridges in a quirky, modern, audio guided car with a panoramic roof to see all the sites, even from inside the car.

Our trips range from 29€-89€ depending on the time spent touring. Additional time is 15€ per hour if you decide that your allotted time is not long enough to fulfill your Twizy experience. This price is for 2 persons per vehicle, which includes the use of the audio GPS.

