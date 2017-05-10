Live and Learn Italian, immersion experience

Our participants are mature students of Italian who love being able to engage with local people. Be immersed into town life where very welcoming local people do not speak English at all! This historic town, with a profound tradition of world class artisans and food producers, is in a quite undiscovered, and totally unspoilt part of Italy. Lessons are complimented by exploring family small holdings, cooking with local women, investigating pre-roman ruins, learning traditional dances – and so much more.

You can come for 1 week (from €1250) or 2 (from €2250), or more! All inclusive package, to and from Rome Airport.

Contact us to find out more