London: Spotlight music & performance festival – 19 August

19 August 2017

Spotlight returns to London’s shopping and dining destination, Seven Dials, on Saturday 19 August with a free one-day music and performance festival. From 12-6pm the area will be transformed into a traffic-free, entertainment hot spot where visitors can enjoy a series of live performances on the main stage, as well as exclusive activities and promotions in over 95 brands and restaurants.

The open-air stage will showcase an impressive line-up of performances, including Disney’s smash hit West End musicals The Lion King and Aladdin, new West End musical Five Guys Named Moe, 50 piece indie choir, Some Voices, British pop singer Whinnie Williams, 2017 Glastonbury performers Old Dirty Brasstards plus The House & Garage Orchestra. All hosted by author, TV and radio presenter Laura Jackson.

The festival includes chill out areas with lawn and beanbags, free glitter stations to decorate your face and hair, a GIF photo booth, free fashion illustrations and live music on additional stages throughout the area. All to be enjoyed on the pop-up lawn around the dial complete with deck chairs and summer lawn. Earlham street will host the pop-up bar where there will be free cocktails from Monmouth Kitchen.

In between performances, visitors can shop independent boutiques and flagship stores offering exclusive in-store discounts and promotions including promotions and 20% off at jewellery experts Laura Lee, watch brand Larsson & Jennings, health and beauty brand Neal’s Yard Remedies, brand new café concept Boki and glasses specialist Ollie Quinn who will also be doing free flower crown workshops, plus free mini cinnamon buns at Nordic Bakery plus much more. Malin & Goetz will be offering free dog grooming service outside their store in collaboration with Battersea dogs and cats home.

Refuel at one of the top restaurants offering cuisines from around the world, all hosting al-fresco dining. From Portuguese specialists Canela, pizza and cocktail enthusiasts Escapologist, award winning macarons atPierre Herme’s indulgent garden, all day dining menu at Balans Soho Society, BBQ with cured meat specialists Cure & Cut and sourdough pizza from Rossopomodoro.

All you need for a perfect summers day out in London with family and friends, Seven Dials Spotlight is a free, family event not to be missed.

CLICK HERE for MORE INFO