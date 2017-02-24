This airline is offering low-cost travel from UK to New York from just £69/€69

UPDATE: The £69/€69 fares have sold out with 24 hours.

Here is a screen shot of their new fares:

Low-cost airline Norwegian has today announced a series of groundbreaking new transatlantic flights from 5 cities in the UK and Ireland, offering passengers low-cost travel to the USA from just £69/€69 one way.

Norwegian, Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier, will launch 10 new routes with 38 new weekly transatlantic flights this summer from Edinburgh, Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin.

The flights, operated on brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, will serve three destinations on the US east coast, with a focus on smaller US airports chosen because they have good access into the New York, Boston and New England areas but carry significantly lower landing charges, allowing Norwegian to offer much lower.

The flights are now on sale offering some of the cheapest ever transatlantic fares and never before seen routes from the UK and Ireland.

The company said that thousands of one-way tickets will be offered at £69 (or $65 starting from the US), with fares on the next pricing tier starting at $99.

A quick glance at fares offered by other airlines on Expedia for a one-way ticket from New York to Dublin in mid-June range from about $655 to $2,755.

Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said:

We are pleased to announce our new highly-anticipated transatlantic routes. Our new, non-stop service will enable tens of thousands of new travellers to fly between the continents much more affordably. Norwegian’s latest transatlantic offering is not only great news for the traveling public, but also for the local U.S, Irish and UK economies as we will bring more tourists that will increase spending, supporting thousands of local jobs. We are excited to finally be able to launch services to the US from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, and we would like to express a big gratitude for the extensive support from consumer groups, government officials, airports, and the travel and tourism industry on both sides of the Atlantic in our quest to offer affordable transatlantic flights for all.

Norwegian carries 30 million yearly passengers to more than 140 global destinations.

