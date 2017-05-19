Madhya Pradesh, India

Smaran Alva is a travel filmmaker and visual storyteller from India. This is a short video filmed over 9 days in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh (meaning Central Province) is a state in central India, nicknamed the “heart of India”. It has four UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Khajuraho Group of Monuments including Devi Jagadambi temple; Rewa; Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi; and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka.

Filmed using Asus Zenfone 3 with slow motion shots on iPhone 6s.

Visit Smaran’s YouTube channel for more videos.