Travellers be warned: major terminal shuffle at Gatwick Airport in January

After two years of planning, British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic are switching terminals at Gatwick Airport in January 2017.

After two years of planning, three major airlines are switching terminals at Gatwick Airport in January 2017.

British Airways will move to the South Terminal, Virgin Atlantic will move to the North Terminal, and easyJet, which currently operates out of both terminals, will be operating only out of the North Terminal.

During the three transitional days the three airlines will have reduced schedules to ease the moving pains.

So if you are planning a trip with any of these airlines, make a note:

From 11 January BA2273 to New York will depart from South Terminal

From 19 January BA2612 to Naples will also depart from South Terminal

From 24 January all easyJet flights will depart from the North Terminal

From 25 January all British Airways flights will depart from the South Terminal

From 25 January all Virgin Atlantic flights will depart from the North Terminal

Chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said:

We are ready to deliver this major step in Gatwick’s strategic transformation programme. The moves have been meticulously planned for more than two years, with close attention given to ensuring that the airport operation and the experience of our passengers is not affected during the transition. Relocating the airlines allows greater efficiency and positions all three carriers for growth, which in turn drives Gatwick’s growth. For our passengers, investment at every step of their journey through the terminal will be hugely beneficial.

Two new British Airways and Virgin Atlantic lounges will be available, as well as improved check-in, and new bag-drop zones.