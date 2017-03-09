Malta’s famous Azure Window arch collapses into the sea

Malta’s much loved arch, the Azure Window or Tieqa tad-Dwejra, as it is known in Malta, was lost to the sea yesterday morning.

The loss of this monumental rock moved the Maltese prime minster Joseph Muscat, to tweet the news. “Heartbreaking,” he said.

This limestone arch near Dwejra Bay on Gozo, an island in the Maltese archipelago, is one of featured in the HBO television series Games of Thrones and been notorious as a cliff-jumping location.

“Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived,” tweeted Mr Muscat.

The Arch has always been a must-see site for tourists, some taking boat trips that followed the cliffs to see it.

In 2013 a geological study found that erosion was inevitable and the government made it illegal for visitors to walk on it – a crime punishable by a fine of €1,500 (£1,233).

