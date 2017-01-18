New app launched for the Empire State Building Observatory

Ditch the hand-held touring aid, you can now navigate this iconic building by downloading the new Empire State Building Observatory app.

The Empire State Building Observatory has launched its Empire State Building Observatory Experience App. The app replaces the hand-held self-guide devices and steers visitors through the icon’s exhibits and views. History buffs can tap into the in-depth information on the building’s history.

As guests travel through the building the app becomes an audio and visual companion for four specific areas: the Sustainability Exhibit, the “Dare to Dream” Exhibit about the history and construction of the building, and the world-famous 86th and 102nd floor Observatories.

Videos, image galleries, quizzes, and an “Info” section with maps showing points of interest, give the user an all-access pass of the building and its position in pop culture and the world.

Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust said:

We are expanding upon the already unforgettable experience of visiting our world-famous Observatory by offering our millions of visitors from around the world access to our audio tour through their personal devices and free Wi-Fi.

The free app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play and available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean and German.

Tip: Download the app before you visit, or connect to the free Wi-Fi at the beginning of experience at the Empire State Building.

