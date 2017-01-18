New app launched for the Empire State Building Observatory

The Empire State Building Observatory has launched its Empire State Building Observatory Experience App. The app replaces the hand-held self-guide devices and steers visitors through the icon’s exhibits and views. History buffs can tap into the in-depth information on the building’s history.
As guests travel through the building the app becomes an audio and visual companion for four specific areas: the Sustainability Exhibit, the “Dare to Dream” Exhibit about the history and construction of the building, and the world-famous 86th and 102nd floor Observatories.
Videos, image galleries, quizzes, and an “Info” section with maps showing points of interest, give the user an all-access pass of the building and its position in pop culture and the world.
Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust said:
We are expanding upon the already unforgettable experience of visiting our world-famous Observatory by offering our millions of visitors from around the world access to our audio tour through their personal devices and free Wi-Fi.
The free app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play and available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean and German.
Tip: Download the app before you visit, or connect to the free Wi-Fi at the beginning of experience at the Empire State Building.
Also read: Top 10 things to see and do in New York City