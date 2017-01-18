New app launched for the Empire State Building Observatory

Ditch the hand-held touring aid, you can now navigate this iconic building by downloading the new Empire State Building Observatory app.

Empire State Building, New York
Empire State Building (c) flickr/Sam valadi

The Empire State Building Observatory has launched its Empire State Building Observatory Experience App.  The app replaces the hand-held self-guide devices and steers visitors through the icon’s exhibits and views. History buffs can tap into the in-depth information on the building’s history.

As guests travel through the building the app becomes an audio and visual companion for four specific areas: the Sustainability Exhibit, the “Dare to Dream” Exhibit about the history and construction of the building, and the world-famous 86th and 102nd floor Observatories.

Videos, image galleries, quizzes, and an “Info” section with maps showing points of interest, give the user an all-access pass of the building and its position in pop culture and the world.

Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust said:

We are expanding upon the already unforgettable experience of visiting our world-famous Observatory by offering our millions of visitors from around the world access to our audio tour through their personal devices and free Wi-Fi.

The free app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play and available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean and German.

Tip: Download the app before you visit, or connect to the free Wi-Fi at the beginning of experience at the Empire State Building.

