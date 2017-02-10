New short break to see Princess Diana exhibition

National Holidays, the UK’s leading specialist in short breaks and holidays by coach, has launched a new break to celebrate the life of one of the most-loved royals. ‘Princess Diana: Her Fashion Story’ is a two-day break, with prices from £99 per person, and includes a trip to the stunning Kensington Palace to see the widely anticipated exhibition, coach travel, one night dinner, bed and breakfast, as well free time to explore the capital’s sights.

