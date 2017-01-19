New York Midtown Walking Tour by JK NYC Tours

It was love at first ‘sight’ for Jen & Kel – sight of New York City of course! Licensed New York City & Central Park Conservancy guides, Jen and Kel may not get you to move to New York, but they sure want you to return home with a love of it.

Kicking off (hello Rockettes!) from Radio City Music Hall, we’ll stroll through Midtown’s most popular spots including Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Times Square, Bryant Park, ending at Grand Central Terminal. You’ll leave with a full appreciation of one of the world’s busiest districts! With Kel’s snaps, you will receive 3 high-res photos no more than 5 days from your tour date.

Lasting 90 minutes, Jen & Kel offer to remain for an extra optional 30 minutes for Q&A (itinerary planning, restaurants, the celebrities we wish we knew). Covered distance is no more than 3 miles. Tour costs $45 per adult and children under 10 years are free.

