More than 80 flights have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport today and tonight ahead of Arctic weather conditions.

NATS air-traffic service are likely to restrict inbound flights to give grounds teams a chance to remove snow from the runways at Europe’s busiest airport. De-icing of planes may also delay departures.

The airport’s message to passengers: “Wintry weather is forecast at Heathrow and across the UK and airlines will be adjusting their schedule as a result.

“If you are travelling, check the status of your flight with your airline and please allow extra time for your journey to the airport. We apologise for any disruption to your journey.”

British Airways has already cancelled 60 departures and arrivals, including multiple flights to Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Geneva, Madrid, Milan and Rome.

The airline said “As a result of the forecast poor weather we have agreed with Heathrow Airport, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and other airlines to reduce the afternoon and early evening flight schedules at the airport on Thursday 12 January.

“Please do not come to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking on a flight that is operating.

“We are sorry for the difficulties which are likely to be caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations.”

So far only a handful of flights were cancelled at Gatwick Airport and no services were axed at London City Airport.

Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.