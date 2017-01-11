No more free food & drink on BA short-haul European flights

From today (11th January 2017) British Airways are ending decades of serving free food to all economy class passengers travelling on short-haul flights. In effect, on-board food distribution is now a revenue stream.

M&S are supplying British Airways with the food and the menu ranges from snacks such as crisps and chocolates at £1 each to a more substantial hot buffalo mozzarella and tomato focaccia costing £4.95. Tea or coffee costs £2.30, a can of beer £4 and a gin and tonic is now £6. You won’t be able to use cash though as plastic is the only method of payment accepted.

However if you don’t fancy forking out, you could always take your own food.

This new initiative was introduced by BA’s chairman and chief executive Alex Cruz who came to BA from Spanish low-cost airline, Vueling. He denies that BA is turning into Easyjet referring to “service, the lounges and the generous hand-baggage allowances”.