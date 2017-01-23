One week in Costa Brava from £179, flight included

Located in the stunning resort of Lloret de Mar in the ever so popular Costa Brava, H.Top Palm Beach Hotel is a great retreat from the shining sun and the lively streets.

The hotel is based only 350m away from the beach, and offers all the comforts of a 3-star hotel for a great price.

H.Top Palm Beach Hotel has a big outdoor swimming pool, surrounded by a terrace area, ideal for tanning in the warm Spanish sun. You can also relax in the spa facilities where you are going to be greeted by a sauna, Jacuzzi and an indoor swimming pool. Apart from being very close to the beach, H.TOP Palm Beach Hotel is also only 500 metres from the resort centre, full of lively restaurants, bars and shops.

Book today from £179 per person for 7 nights, flight included!