Palm Springs hosts the 27th Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend

Palm Springs is once again getting ready to host the Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend (aka The Dinah) for the 27th year running.

The Dinah, entirely produced by women, will take place from March 29 to April 2 and is the largest lesbian event in the world and is timed to start at the end of Women’s History month in the US.

This year features a powerful all-female line up of inspiring women from the worlds of music, sport, fashion, comedy, film and television. The line-up includes British comic Gina Yashere; Keala Kennelly, world surf champion turned cutting edge DJ; hip hop artist Lady Cultura; singer, songwriter and rapper Trysh Hyman; stand-up comics Julie Goldman and Erin Foley and world class DJs such as DJ Kittens, and duo Stevie Trickz.

Mariah Hanson, the festival’s founder and producer, says “The Dinah has always stood for living out loud in celebration of our unique and incredible lives. These are women who have taken a chance, shaken off-stereotypes, fought adversity and broken the glass ceiling in their respective professional fields paving their own ways. Because that is what the Dinah has been and continues to be about: living out loud, breaking barriers!”

The Dinah is one of a number of world class festivals which take place in and around Palm Springs, including Coachella, Desert Trip and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. The constantly evolving music festival line up, in addition to the many cultural and sporting events held in the city, has marked Palm Springs as one of the top destinations for music, art and culture lovers from around the world.

Palm Springs has a long history of promoting LGBT rights and is home to the largest number of LGBT specific resorts in the world as well as a number of excellent LGBT clubs and bars, all of which help create a safe and relaxed environment for visitors to the city. As well as The Dinah, Palm Springs hosts a variety of LGBT events throughout the year including Palm Springs Pride Parade and The White Party, which help promote equality and solidarity within the community and beyond.

The Dinah takes place in hotels, clubs and bars around Palm Springs, with the official free pre-party kicking off the celebrations at Hilton Palm Springs. Over the course of the weekend other events including The White Party and The Hollywood Party will take place at various locations around Palm Springs. Many hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel and Hilton Palm Springs, are offering special festival packages for visitors during the weekend, ensuring that party goers can enjoy the best possible deals for their stay in Palm Springs.

