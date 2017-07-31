Photographer: Yann Arthus-Bertrand

The Los Glaciares National Park is an area of exceptional natural beauty, with rugged, towering mountains and numerous glacial lakes, including Lake Argentino, which is 160 km long. At its farthest end, three glaciers meet to dump their effluvia into the milky grey glacial water, launching massive igloo icebergs into the lake with thunderous splashes.

You can see this and 40 other photos by Yann Arthus-Bertrand until 29 October 2017 in the Naval Museum on the Sainte-Marguerite island in front of Cannes.