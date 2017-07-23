Though it has a Scottish name, the family-run Dunoon Hotel is located in the Victorian Welsh seaside town of Llandudno. It’s a great location close to the town’s fabulous beach with an impressive mountainous backdrop.

Those used to ultra modern hotels may use the word “dated” yet the undeniable appeal of this three-star 50-room hotel is to be found in its old-fashion period features, or, as the owner says “steadfastly traditional” ambience and decor.

There’s plenty of antiques and even a tapestry or two to admire that sit well against oak panels, muted burgundy carpets with a faint floral print.

The reception is a tiny kiosk style opening and room keys attached to old-styled numbered brass key rings. They are stored in open wood cabinets that were popular in a time gone by. Unlike plastic keys, the entiquet is to give the key in before you leave the hotel. They are too heavy to carry around anyway.

Who for

Llandudno has a demographic that is comfortably over 40 years of age. And so by extension the hotel has a regular clientelle who love the traditional values of Dunoon.

Accommodation

En suite rooms are comfortable, spacious and practical and each has its own colour scheme. You’ll find a flat screen tv, a kettle with tea, coffee and hot chocolate and a rather comfy bed with Egyptian cotton sheets and pillow cases. Bathrooms have luxury towels and Molten Brown toiletries.

Food and drink

This may well be the finest dining experience you can have in Llandudno. The dining table is dressed with proper napkins rolled into silver holders and stainless steel cutlery all lit up with lovely chandeliers.

Its a sumptuous five course menu of freshly cooked food with locally sourced products and is available for the ridiculously low price of £29.50. Even the lavish deserts are freshly prepared followed by a variety of cheeses. There’s not a hint of anything processed.

Breakfast is served in the restaurant. This comprises both a limited buffet and cooked food.

There’s a bar that’s open into the night.

Is Wi Fi available?

Yes and it’s free throughout.

Value for money

The figures speak for themselves: pleasant double rooms start from £63 per person and a freshly cooked and sumptuous five-course dinner for £29.50. Enough said.

How much

Standard doubles per person £63 for bed and breakfast or £82 per person half board.



Booking.com





What’s nearby?



The hotel has a convenient location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the station and a myriad of shops and restaurants.

Getting there

The nearest station is Llandudno station around a 10 minute walk away.