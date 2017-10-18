The five star Iberostar Grand Hotel Portals Nous has been long in the making, partly to ensure that Dutch design guru, Marcel Wanders was happy with every detail. The hotel opened its doors in July 2017 and has a distinctive modernist style with curved lines, embossed surfaces and bold shapes.

Don’t get the idea that it’s cold and formal, rather it’s stylish yet comfortable, the white walls filling the space with light, offset by occasional splashes of colour. The sea is so close that you fall asleep listening to the gentle rhythm of the waves.

Who for

The hotel is designated Adults Only, and it’s perfect for couples or singles wanting luxury in a distinctive style plus an added bonus of peace and quiet. There’s high quality pampering here, whether in the spa or cocktail bar, and a fully equipped gym to keep you in trim. You even get your own personal butler to look after during your stay.

Accommodation

A total of 66 rooms including a handful of themed suites, each dedicated to a different activity – gaming, stargazing, heritage and spa. The naughty suite is equipped with a circular bed, ceiling mirrors and its own pole dance area.

All rooms have USB power points, Nespresso machine, 48″ satellite TV and separate shower and toilet. There are his and hers bowl washbasins equipped with Bvlgari toiletries and even a pillow menu.

Facilities

The large outdoor swimming pool has a waterfall cascading down the length of the hotel and there’s a dedicated bar and terrace. Inside are a spa, saunas, gym and fitness room. The hotel is right next to the Portals Nous cove, with a sandy beach and crystal clear waters, perfect for an early morning dip.

Click on the image to enlarge:

Food and drink

The Astir restaurant is located two floors below reception, with a large terrace at beach level, offering unrivalled views of the Mediterranean.

Food is excellent here and they pride themselves as being the only place in Mallorca to serve El Capricho meat, the famous beef from Leon in Spain. I particularly like the breakfasts where they bring a miniature glass showcase to your table, packed with individual croissants, cakes and mousses. The bar specialises in cocktails made with champagne and there’s live music here in the evening.

Wi Fi available?

Yes, it’s free throughout the property.

Value for money

A double room for two people, with breakfast costs from 494.40 € per night in the summer months. You get a lot of bang for your buck and indeed the hospitality is exceptional.





What’s nearby

A sandy beach right next to the hotel and some shops and restaurants in the village above. Fifteen minutes’ walk brings you to the sophisticated Puerto Portals Marina where the rich moor their yachts. There’s a sunset market and the area is packed with classy restaurants and bars. It’s short taxi ride to the city of Palma.

Getting there

The nearest airport is Palma de Mallorca and it’s well served by numerous airlines.