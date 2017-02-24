Save up to 15% off USA Tours for 18-35s

Until 3rd March, student travel specialists STA Travel are offering up to 15% off USA Tours for the 18-35 year olds.

Sample tours:

The Powder Rush Love the mountain life, but love exploring too? This small group adventure is a holiday plus ski or boarding trip all rolled into one epic trip – the perfect winter experience at some of the Canada’s best winter destinations. Carve it up!

Western Highlights Everybody's guilty of some sweet, innocent California dreaming, which makes a two-day, San Diego sun-n-surf stop, a great western start. Continue on to the Grand Canyon, a desert phenomenon in Arizona. And later in Nevada, with party people and poker champs, we'll show our hand…..your final destination is Sin City itself, Las Vegas.

Everybody’s guilty of some sweet, innocent California dreaming, which makes a two-day, San Diego sun-n-surf stop, a great western start. Continue on to the Grand Canyon, a desert phenomenon in Arizona. And later in Nevada, with party people and poker champs, we’ll show our hand…..your final destination is Sin City itself, Las Vegas. New York Uncovered New York, New York…the city so nice they named it twice! Explore one of America’s most exciting cities. See 5th Avenue, Central Park, the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden & lots more! To make the most of this buzzing city & to experience it the way locals do, your Trip Manager will show you around the city on foot & by subway (subway pass included). You’ll get the perfect mix of sightseeing & freetime, with plenty of insider tips from your Trip Manager so your time in the Big Apple is absolutely unforgettable.

