Photographer: Juanma Agudo

Taipei, officially known as Taipei City, is the capital of Taiwan (officially known as the Republic of China, “ROC”). Formerly known as Taipeh-fu during the Qing era and Taihoku under Japanese rule, Taipei became the capital of Taiwan Province as part of the Republic of China in 1945 and has been the capital of the ROC since 1949, when the Kuomintang lost the mainland to the Communists in the Chinese Civil War.

Taipei is home to various world-famous architectural or cultural landmarks such as Taipei 101, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Dalongdong Baoan Temple, Hsing Tian Kong, Lungshan Temple of Manka, National Palace Museum, Presidential Office Building, Taipei Guest House, Ximending, and several night markets dispersing over the city. Its natural features such as Maokong, Yangmingshan, and hot springs are also well known to international visitors.

The tower on the right is Taipei 101 (formerly known as the Taipei World Financial Center). The building was officially classified as the world’s tallest in 2004, and remained such until the completion of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai in 2010.