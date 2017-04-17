Photographer: Frida Belle Sethman

After the paddle session in Noosa River (130 kilometres north of Brisbane in the Sunshine Coast region of South East Queensland, Australia), Frida stopped to admire the sunset.

SUP yoga instructor, Frida said: “rather then spending the time at the gym I love doing outdoor training or any activity while you can soak up the sun and breathe in the fresh air instead!”

