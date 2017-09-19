Photographer: Andrew Foldesi

Camera: Canon 5D Mark 3 with 24-105mm lens

Gili Trawangan, or simply Gili T, is the largest and most visited of the three Gili Islands (Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air) off Lombok in Indonesia.

Trawangan was the first of the three islands to attract visitors in any numbers, and it was backpackers who led the way in the 1980s.⠀But times are changing, and there is now an array of glamour options on the island.

On Gili Trawangan (as well as the other two Gilis), there are no motorised vehicles. The main means of transportation are bicycles (rented by locals to tourists) and cidomo (a small horse-drawn carriage).