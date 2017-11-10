Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas will use facial recognition to help board passengers faster. Their new app will, they say, “remove the frustration out of cruising” because the boarding procedure will become streamlined and quick.

To board the ship, which is due to start sailing in Spring 2018, you will simply go through security as usual and then go right to your stateroom without the rigmarole of queuing to see an agent who will take your photo and create your onboard account.

With the smartphone app, you do that before you leave. You upload your security “selfie” and create your onboard account from the comfort of your home. Your key will be waiting for you at your stateroom.

The app will also allow passengers to book shore excursions, restaurant reservations and order drinks.

Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO said:

We are harnessing a range of technologies to enhance every facet of our business, every minute of our guests’ vacations, and on every inch of the ships we build. Our strategy is to constantly upgrade the guest experience across the fleets of all our brands.

For some who may not like the idea of being tracked, facial recognition may ignite concerns of privacy. But bear in mind that passengers are trackable already thanks to the myriad of onboard cameras and in any case your onboard credit card cum door key reveals where you have visited.

The service will roll out on all 48 Royal Caribbean Cruise ships by the end of 2019.

Read also: Symphony of the Seas, the biggest cruise liner ever