Tel Aviv, the dog-friendliest city in the world, launches Digi-Dog

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality has launched “Digi-Dog,” a unique initiative that gives dogs and their owners the digital tools to thrive in a “Smart City”.

Tel Aviv is home to 25,000 registered dogs, with a human population of just over 400,000 is considered one of the highest in the world. To put that into perspective, New York has 600,000 dogs but has a population of 8.6 million humans.

Dogs Digi-Dog gives Tel Aviv dog owners access to important information and special offers, including: reminders about vaccinations, lists of nearby veterinarians, information about upcoming events, discounts at local businesses, listings of available dog walkers, training courses, and directions to the nearest dog park. Card holders can choose to receive updates via an online newsletter and text messages.

Digi-Dog is based on the city’s free-to-use “Digi-Tel”. This offers discounts to outdoor events, cultural institutions, sport and leisure activities as well as live updates on what’s happening locally and around the city.

With 1 dog for every 17 residents, Tel Aviv is the city with the highest amount of dogs per capita in the world.

Tel Avivian dogs enjoy 70 public dog parks and even have their own beaches. Last year, the city celebrated its first-ever Dog Day, which included pet-friendly stalls, a DJ, an adoption booth as well as a special screening of the hit movie “The Secret life of Pets” where pet owners were invited to bring their dogs.

