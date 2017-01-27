Indulge you inner Indiana Jones with this Super Bowl of travel

The Global Travel Adventure begins April 14 and the winner gets a free trip around the world.

Indiana Jones and intrepid Nellie Bly hopefuls willing to compete in the annual Super Bowl of travel adventure competition could win a free trip around the world.

All you have to do is circle the globe and visit 10 secret countries in the travel adventure of a life time and out-do, out-thrill and out-travel a fine collection of international travelers already participating in the 2017 event.

The 13th edition of The Global Scavenger Hunt travel adventure competition aims to return the romance of travel while testing the travel IQ of the most travel savvy of globetrotters. They will complete a series of highly participatory, authentic and challenging cultural site-doing scavenges in ten secret countries over a 23-day circumnavigation between April 14th and May 6th, 2017. Trusting strangers in strange lands is required!

Daredevils can apply at GlobalScavengerHunt.com

Author and Event Director William Chalmers says:

The Global Scavenger Hunt covers a lot of extraordinary travel bases. Taking our blind date with the world is a 21st century version of spinning a globe and throwing out your finger. Maybe that’s why we’ve been called the ‘Super Bowl of Travel,’ the ‘Olympics of Travel’, and one writer even called our annual travel adventure the ‘Magical Mystery Tour’. I liked that one!

The 23-day around the world event is limited to 15 teams of two, and the $25,000 per team entry fee includes: all international airfare, first class hotels, 40% of meals and special event-sponsored travel gear. Single travelers are welcome to apply and all travelers will be interviewed for suitability.