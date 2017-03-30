10 Horseback ride in the Cariboo

In Caribou Country you’ll find Canada’s cowboys and ranches, in stark contrast to the wilderness of other areas. Experience cowboy culture first hand by horseback riding along trails through the rolling hills from ranch to ranch. Saddle up, cowboy, and get ready to discover Canada!

FACT FILE

Best time to go: The best time to visit British Columbia and the Rocky Mountains is in summer, from May to September. There’s still snow on the mountain tops and glaciers, but it’s warm enough for hiking and camping in the great outdoors.

Getting there: Air Transat is a budget Canadian airline with direct flights from London Gatwick to Vancouver from £415 return. UK passport holders must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) before travelling to Canada. This costs CA$7 and is valid for five years.

How to do it: West Coast specialists West Adventures includes all these sites and more on their 15-day BC & Rocky Mountains Spectacular tour, which starts and finishes in Vancouver. There are regular departures from May to September, and prices start from CA$2,809 per person. Accommodation (hotels, camping, and a houseboat), local transportation, guide and driver, activities, and some meals are included.

You may also like: 24 hours in Vancouver, Canada