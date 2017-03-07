Innsbruck in Austria is a popular European ski destination and with resorts that reach well above 3,000m, there’s always plenty of snow right through to Easter. But there’s also plenty to discover away from the slopes, and this is what makes Innsbruck an appealing year-round destination.

Sparkling Swarovski has their museum here; there’s a strong programme of concerts and festivals; and the unspoiled Old Town boasts beautiful architecture, as well as some fine restaurants and quirky sites.

Here’s our top 10 pick of things to do and see away from the slopes: