Forget Beijing and move past Hong Kong: Shanghai is not only the most populous city in the world but also a vibrant melting pot of cultures, a city of rich history, a Mecca for the arts, and an unrivalled destination for designer shopping and gastronomy. There’s nowhere else like it in China, nor anywhere else in the world. And very accessible – Virgin Atlantic operate direct flights from Heathrow.

Built at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Shanghai has always been the gateway from China’s agricultural heartland to the outside world. Even when the rest of the country was closed to outsiders, Shanghai was a free port packed with foreign merchants and missionaries, intellectuals, artisans, spies, and those just chancing their luck. The exciting city they have collectively created offers something to enthrall every kind of visitor.

Read on for our 10 must see and dos in Shanghai.