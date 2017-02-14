Tours from Eilat with Tourist Israel

Eilat’s resurgence as a year-round sun destination on the Red Sea is in part due to its strategic location. Allow for day-trips to so many truly unique places of interest.

Within easy reach for a one day trip from Eilat are Petra (one of the 7 Wonders of the World), Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon), Jerusalem (holy to three religions), Dead Sea (the lowest place on Earth), Bethlehem (birthplace of Jesus), Timna Park (oldest copper mines in the world), Mount Sinai, Cairo, and more!

Tourist Israel, Israel’s leading tour operator offers guaranteed departure one day, or overnight tours from Eilat to all of the destinations mentioned above, and more. The tours are offered with best price guarantee. Eilat is more than just beaches and sun, and these trips allow visitors to combine a relaxing break with a visit to a once-in-a-lifetime destination. With the expected growth in tourism to Eilat following the opening of the new Ramon Airport in late 2017, the selection of trips is expected to grow further.

