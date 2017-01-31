Trek the Nepalese Himalayas

Home to some of the most iconic treks in the world and with showstopping scenery, there really is nowhere quite like the Nepalese Himalayas.

Travel Classifieds
Jennifer Power - Trek the Nepalese Himalayas

EVEREST BASE CAMP TREK

Tour Dates: 15th October 2017

Set yourself a once in a lifetime challenge this year. Join me as I head back to the highest mountain range in the world!

Last year I made my ultimate dream come true by hiking to see Everest. Having never trekked before or been to such high altitude, needless to say I was nervous. Excited, but nervous!

Now, with the guidance and assistance of the incredible trekking experts that I used for my trek, I invite you to do the same. All you need is enough passion!

Either join me as part of two groups I am putting together for two different treks, or if you would prefer this to be more of a personal experience then you can choose to go privately.

