UK and US ban laptops and other electronics from cabin baggage

From March 25th 2017 you will no longer be able to carry your laptop, tablet or DVD player when flying into the UK or the US from six countries. This could even apply to your smartphone if it is larger than 16cm long, 9.3cm wide or 1.5cm deep.

The countries listed are inbound flights direct from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Which airlines does this new security measure apply to

British Airways, easyJet, Thomson, Thomas Cook, Monarch, Jet2, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airways, Atlas-Global Airlines, EgyptAir, Royal Jordanian, Tunis Air and Saudi Arabian Airlines.

The move follows a US ban on all large electronics in hand-luggage on flights from eight countries in North Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

Though banned from hand-luggage, you can still pack it into your check-in luggage but this may mean your travel insurance won’t cover any damage incurred.

A UK government spokesperson said:

Decisions to make changes to our aviation security regime are never taken lightly. We will not hesitate to act in order to maintain the safety of the travelling public and we will work closely with our international partners to minimise any disruption these new measures may cause. Passengers travelling to the countries affected may wish to consider leaving their electronic devices at home, although this may be difficult for many, especially business travellers and families travelling with children. Given the very specific nature of the regulations it will be crucial to ensure that they are kept under review. While passengers may be frustrated by the rules it is important to remember that the regulations have been introduced for their safety and security.

Our advice

Be sure to contact your travel insurance provider in advance of travel regarding cover for your laptops, tablets and kindles and other electronic devices that have to be packed in your check-in luggage and stored in the hold.