For families

Liverpool



Celebrate legendary lyrics and tunes with British Music Experience’s Family Trail launch, Liverpool March 25 – April 2

After five years at London’s O2, the British Music Experience (BME) opens its doors to the public at its new home on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront this month. On the March 25, they will be introducing a family trail featuring beautifully illustrated characters from key musical eras to create a fun and inclusive activity for families.

Family tickets (2 adults and 2 children) cost £43. The BME tells the story of British popular music from 1945 right up to the present day through stage costumes, instruments and hand-written lyrics.

Surrey

Bask in spring and visit new-born lambs at Bocketts Farm, Leatherhead March 25 – April 2

With over 300 gorgeous baby lambs due over six weeks at Bocketts Farm, kids will squeal with delight at this working family farm set in the beautiful Surrey countryside. Interact with farm animals, enjoy farm activities and indoor and outdoor play as well as the baby chicks and ducklings in animal handling sessions. You can even milk the goats, enjoy tractor and pony rides and the famous pig racing.

Outdoors, there’s jumping pillows, go karts, agility trails and sandpits, while indoors, the giant soft play barn will keep children occupied whatever the weather. Adult £10.50; Children: 3-17 years £10.95; 2 years £9.20; under 2 free.

Worcestershire



Become a chocolate connoisseur with The Chocolate Experience, March 29

A dream job for some, learn about the life of a chocolatier, their chocolate-making techniques, and the mysteries behind the trade. The Chocolate Experience is suitable for adults and children who are welcome into their studio for an hour of magic, passion and of course, a divine chocolate-tasting experience.

Entry fees are: Adults £5; Children (3 – 16 yrs) £4; Children (under 3s ) free.

Leighton Buzzard

Railway rides, April 2

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is almost 100 years old and one of England’s finest narrow-gauge railways. After half a century of carrying sand, it’s now full steam ahead as a working museum. And amazingly, it is operated by volunteers.

Entry fees are: Adults £10.00; Children (2 – 17 years) £6.00; Child (under 2s) free.

Live Events

Leicestershire

Urban paddle on the River Soar, April 1

Explore the buzzing, cosmopolitan city of Leicester from a different perspective as you travel by canoe along the River Soar, paddling down thrilling weirs. Designed to stimulate, educate and motivate young people, this experience will give you a taste for adventure travel.

Starting at Riverside Park (Aylestone Meadows), you’ll paddle to Leicester City Football Stadium; Frog Island; the Space Centre and Abbey Pumping Station, passing wiers along the way. You will be given a qualified leader who will supply you with any kit you need and teach you any skills that will help you in your journey. Tours cost £29.

Surrey

Take a retro adventure in a classic VW Camper, March – September 1

Explore the open road and hire a fabulously retro VW Camper for a short break around stunning countryside of Southern England and beyond. Choose from nine beautifully restored classic VW campervans, all fully equipped with double beds, cookers, fridges, running water, a great sound system, cosy lighting and good time retro charm. All campers are suitable for couples or families, providing sleeping space for four or more.

Prices start from £325 for a long weekend.

Literary Heroes

Nottinghamshire

DH Lawrence Museum, March 25 – April 1

See the literary legend D.H. Lawrence’s humble home. The charming museum in the ex-mining town of Eastwood is open by guided tour for groups of up to eight. Be taken back in time to late Victorian industrial England and the typical miner’s cottage of Eastwood in the late 1800s, and listen to the story of a normal working class families rise up the social ladder. Learn about how D.H. Lawrence surpassed all expectations of a miner’s son and went on to become one of the greatest writers of the 20th century. Normal admission prices are: Adults £6.90; Concession £5.10; Children (5-15) £3.50; Under 5s free.

Brighton



Tumble into an Alice in Wonderland-themed Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, April 2

Tumble down the rabbit hole and land in a Wonderland of your own with Lewis Carroll-inspired vintage fun, games and sweets. Expect games, music and play as stories of the Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and the maddest of Hatters are bought to life. All ages are welcome and entry includes a raffle ticket, savoury and sweet treats, tea and punch (fruit punch for the little ones!), with vintage crockery in abundance.

Tickets are £20 for adults and £7 for children.

Norwich

Literary legends with Words & Wanderings walking tour, March 25 and 29

Explore England’s first UNESCO City of Literature with an expert-guided walking tour of Norwich, and discover more about the authors who have contributed to its rich literary history over the centuries. This is a city of literary firsts and excellence; not only has it produced the first recognisable novel, the first blank verse and the first provincial library and newspaper, but also the first British MA in Creative Writing (UEA) and the first UK City of Refuge for persecuted writers. This Words and Wanderings tour is free but booking is essential.