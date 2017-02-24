Up to 20% off American Adventure Tours

Until 3rd March, STA Travel are offering up to 20% off adventure tours across the USA.

Sample tours:

Coast to Coast Road Trip Eastbound – Starts San Francisco, finishes Brooklyn, 23 days – Follow in the footsteps of Jack Kerouac to discover the real America as you drive 3,000-odd miles from San Francisco to NYC. The ultimate coast-to-coast road trip connects you to the iconic cities, natural wonders, national parks and monuments that make this land great. Learn about Navajo in the Southwest and what the odds are in Las Vegas. Whether its comfortable hotels in the cities or campsites in national parks, you’ll always be close to the action. So slide on your cowboy boots in Texas and your dancing shoes in Nashville and Memphis – it’s time to embrace the spirit of this land by hitting the open road.

– Starts San Francisco, finishes Brooklyn, 23 days – Follow in the footsteps of Jack Kerouac to discover the real America as you drive 3,000-odd miles from San Francisco to NYC. The ultimate coast-to-coast road trip connects you to the iconic cities, natural wonders, national parks and monuments that make this land great. Learn about Navajo in the Southwest and what the odds are in Las Vegas. Whether its comfortable hotels in the cities or campsites in national parks, you’ll always be close to the action. So slide on your cowboy boots in Texas and your dancing shoes in Nashville and Memphis – it’s time to embrace the spirit of this land by hitting the open road. Western Express Northbound – Starts Los Angeles, finishes San Francisco, 8 days – From ghost towns and the Grand Canyon to roadside burger joints and the cosmopolitan streets of San Francisco, this region is loaded with the intriguing and the incredible. Best of all, this Los Angeles to San Francisco itinerary is structured so that those short on time can experience the region’s best. At the sights like the atmospheric mining town of Laughlin youll get great pictures and a greater appreciation of what youre seeing. Best of all, national park entrances are included, so you can explore Yosemite and still try your luck in Las Vegas.

– Starts Los Angeles, finishes San Francisco, 8 days – From ghost towns and the Grand Canyon to roadside burger joints and the cosmopolitan streets of San Francisco, this region is loaded with the intriguing and the incredible. Best of all, this Los Angeles to San Francisco itinerary is structured so that those short on time can experience the region’s best. At the sights like the atmospheric mining town of Laughlin youll get great pictures and a greater appreciation of what youre seeing. Best of all, national park entrances are included, so you can explore Yosemite and still try your luck in Las Vegas. Best of the West – Starts Los Angeles, finishes Los Angeles, 15 days – Skyscrapers, sequoias and impossibly big skies await you in America’s West. Best of the West is a 15-day adventure through the urban and natural wonders of California, Arizona and Nevada, perfect for travellers who want to inject a little downtown energy into their out-of-town escapes. In the cities, you’ll get the chance to marvel at the grandeur of the Grand Canyon and bike in Yosemite before tucking into a barbecue dinner and camping under the stars. This is no dream; it’s the Western USA that you’ve always dreamed about.

CLICK HERE for more tours

More offers:

Fly Virgin Atlantic and Delta to the USA from £369 return

Save up to 15% off USA Tours for 18-35s