Virgin: A new direct Heathrow-Barbados flight is about to take off

Virgin Atlantic is operating the only direct Heathrow-Barbados flight this winter.

Fares start from £649 per person including tax on this twice-weekly service are on sale from February 25 for flights from December 12.

Passengers can choose from flying Tuesdays or Saturdays as part of the winter 2017 schedule using an Airbus A330.

The new winter seasonal route will be the only direct link between Heathrow airport and Barbados – Virgin currently flies from both Gatwick and Manchester to the Caribbean island, while British Airways operates from Gatwick.

Shai Weiss, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented:

The Caribbean has always been a core market for Virgin Atlantic and so we’re excited to announce we’re offering more choice to our customers with the option of flying from Heathrow, Gatwick or Manchester direct to Barbados.

Other services due to be launched by Virgin Atlantic include flights to to Seattle, Varadero, Boston, New York and San Francisco launching in spring 2017.

Read next: Travel Guide to Barbados, Caribbean