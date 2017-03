Photographer: Martino Matijevic

Welcome Spring!! —– #cherryblossom #spring #flowers #welcomespring A post shared by The Travel Magazine (@travelmagazine) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Today, March 20th, is the first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere. This photo was taken in Bormes-les-Mimosas in the South of France where the white petals of almond and cherry blossom compete with the sweet smelling mimosa.