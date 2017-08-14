WIN over £200 premium-quality Rhodia stationery and luggage

Rhodia and the Travel Magazine are offering one lucky reader over £200 of super-stylish, premium-quality Rhodia stationery and luggage – sure to add some sophisticated organisation to your next trip!

The prize includes a weekend bag, a luggage tag, a lap top sleeve, two softcover leatherette notebooks and a gorgeous ballpoint pen (click on the image to enlarge).

To be in a chance of winning, simply complete the form below before midnight GMT on 29th August 2017.



Email address: First Name:



By submitting the form you are agreeing to join the ExaClair and The Travel Magazine mailing lists.

Terms and Conditions

The competition is open to all UK residents aged 18 or over only, except employees or family members of employees of ExaClair Limited or any companies or agencies directly connected with the creation and administration of this promotion.

The prize winner will be notified via email within 28 days of the competition closing date, and the prize sent within 14 days of confirmation of receipt of email.

The prize is 2 Rhodia, Softcover notebooks, one ballpoint pen, one luggage tag, one laptop sleeve and one weekend bag.

The prize is not transferable.

The competition organiser is Gravity London, 69 Wilson Street, London, EC2A 2BB on behalf of ExaClair Ltd, Oldmeadow Road, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 4LW.

A well-established French heritage brand dating back to 1934, Rhodia is best known for its iconic orange and black colours, though the last few years has seen it branch out into elegant whites and silvers, and with Rhodiarama, a range that celebrates all the colours of the rainbow!

All Rhodia notebooks and pads come with premium quality, ultra-smooth, satin-finish paper that really is a pleasure to use. They come in: handy flip-over head-stapled card; hardbound leatherette; and soft, tactile and lightweight leatherette with expandable pockets and elastic closures.

From your pre-holiday to-do lists to jotting down the memories you can’t bear to forget, this windfall will have you in stationery heaven.

To view the full range and find out more about Rhodia has to offer, please visit bloc-rhodia.co.uk