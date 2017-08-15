WIN a £100 ASOS voucher with Cambridge English

English language teaching is a popular option for those wishing to live and work abroad and CELTA (Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) is your passport to get you there.



CELTA is a highly respected TEFL qualification from Cambridge English Language Assessment (Cambridge English), part of The University of Cambridge. The course gives you the essential knowledge, hands-on teaching experience and classroom confidence to qualify as a teacher of English as a Second Language (ESL). CELTA is a widely recognised qualification that opens up exciting teaching opportunities around the world – ideal if you are looking for a long-term career in teaching or for a way of funding an extended gap year.

If you’re worried about the costs involved with completing a teaching course, CELTA has recently been granted Advanced Learner Loan scheme eligibility, meaning you can now apply for financial support to complete the course at a college or training provider in England. There are around 40 CELTA centres in England that accept Advanced Learner Loans – find out more on the Cambridge English website.

Testimonial: David Nicholls

We spoke with David Nicholls, a recent university graduate who studied CELTA at Adult Education Wolverhampton. David said:

Since graduating from university, all I wanted to do was travel and experience the different cultures I read about during my degree. Now, with the CELTA qualification, I have the opportunity to travel and work around the world. CELTA in particular appealed to me because I wanted to obtain a top qualification as I knew this would enable me to get a better job. I also felt that CELTA would better prepare me for teaching as I had no prior experience and the course is designed for new teachers. When I discovered that I could get a loan to cover the costs of the course, it was an easy decision to make. The application process for the funding was quick and straightforward, I knew by the end of the day that I had qualified for the loan. Completing the CELTA course really has been life changing and I would recommend it to anyone interested in working abroad.

