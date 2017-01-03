WIN a Northern Lights Reindeer Sledding trip in Norway with Envago app

With new adventure travel app Envago we are offering you the chance to win a visit for two people to see the Northern Lights.

Seeing the Northern Lights in all of their rainbow glory in Norway is a true wonder. With new adventure travel app Envago we are offering you the chance to win a visit for two people to see the lights, known as Aurora after the Roman goddess of dawn.

You will visit the Dankarvågvatn Nature Reserve, visit a traditional Sami village as you join in with a Sami folk song known as a Joik and taste Bidos, a traditional stew in the cosy surroundings of a Lavvu tent. Then, travel by Sami reindeer sled to see the fabled lights. This is one adventure experience not to be missed!

Accommodation in Norway, and flights to Norway are not included. Read full Terms & Conditions here.

