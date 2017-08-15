WIN a Tellink Traveller global roaming SIM card worth €25

Tellink Traveller is a single global roaming SIM card which you can use almost anywhere in the world (>200 countries / 620 mobile networks).

No need for a local SIM – as soon as you arrive at your destination Tellink automatically selects the strongest signal for both data and voice at no extra cost to the user. By using Tellink Roaming you can save up to 90% on roaming charges and avoid the bill-shock when you return from your trip abroad.

Other benefits include:

NO expiration date on your card – keep it from year to year

NO expiration date of your credits – credits stay valid for your future travels

NO connection costs

FREE incoming calls in 60 countries

FREE shipping to you before travel, or direct to your destination

Data bundles for use within Europe

We’ve got 10 Tellink SIM cards to give away, each including €15 airtime (no expiration date). To be in a chance of winning, simply sign up to our Newsletter:

Email address: First Name:



By submitting the form you are agreeing to join the Tellink Roaming and The Travel Magazine mailing lists.

Terms and Conditions