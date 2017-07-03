The World’s Best Travel Jacket with 15 Features

A line of travel jackets that come in four styles – Blazer, Bomber, Sweatshirt, and Windbreaker. Each style has the same 15 features and a place for everything.
The jackets were originally designed for globetrotters; however, they can be used by anyone including students and adventurers. It will revolutionize the way you travel!
LIST OF FEATURES:
- Neck Pillow
- Eye Mask
- Gloves
- Earphone Holders
- Blanket Pocket
- Koozie Drink Pocket
- Tablet Pocket
- Zipper = Telescoping Pen = Stylus
- Smartphone Pocket
- Sunglasses Pocket
- Microfibre Cloth
- Passport Pocket
- Hand Warming Pockets
- Detachable Pillow
- Detachable Hood
- Supreme Quality Fabric