WOW Air launch £99 fare from London to New York

WOW Air is offering transatlantic fares on its route from London Stansted to the Big Apple for the very low price of £99. This is £24 less then the cost of the taxes!

The fares are now on sale for the new route starts in April 2018. However, these are very long haul flights as they stopover at Reykjavik in Iceland for almost 20 hours.

For some though, this could be a way of adding a little more adventure to the trip.

WOW say that their new £99 offering is £24 less than the actual cost of Air Passenger Duty for each traveller.

Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW air, said:

We are proud to constantly be lowering fares across the Atlantic, enabling more people to fly in our brand new aircraft and to experience the world. Air Passenger Duty in the UK is one of the highest in the world and we would love to change this. These low fares make a statement and allow our passengers to fly affordably.

The airline already operate flights to Newark Liberty International Airport as well as flights to Chicago, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.