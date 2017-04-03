Yoga, Art, Coaching holiday retreat in Bordeaux -13-20 July 2017

Join us near Bordeaux for a wonderfully revitalising and relaxing week in July, 13th-20th, staying in a beautifully converted former Cognac distillery.
Wake up every day surrounded by verdant scenery and vineyards, take a dip in the gorgeous pool and dine on wonderful gastronomic home cooking.
During the week revitalise with our de-stressing yoga session, participate in Art From the Heart Sessions and Start From the Heart sessions all with experienced, friendly facilitators.
You will return nourished, with a deep sense of well being and vitality.
Cost: £840 for one week full board, en-suite accommodation, plus all sessions.
(Flights are not included).
For booking information visit The Perfect Tonic