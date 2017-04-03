Yoga, Art, Coaching holiday retreat in Bordeaux -13-20 July 2017

Join us near Bordeaux for a wonderfully revitalising and relaxing week in July, 13th-20th, staying in a beautifully converted former Cognac distillery.

Wake up every day surrounded by verdant scenery and vineyards, take a dip in the gorgeous pool and dine on wonderful gastronomic home cooking.

During the week revitalise with our de-stressing yoga session, participate in Art From the Heart Sessions and Start From the Heart sessions all with experienced, friendly facilitators.