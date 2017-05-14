What better way to end the day than to practice yoga while watching the sunset. Ever tried? —–⠀ 📷 by @yogawithfrida⠀ —–⠀ #yoga #sunset #sunsetporn #sunsetlovers #sunsetpics #sunset_pics #sunset_hub #sunset_ig

A post shared by The Travel Magazine (@travelmagazine) on May 14, 2017 at 11:49am PDT