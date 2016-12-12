It is fun, chaotic, noisy, part modern, part traditional, and a bit intimidating but most of all Ho Chi Minh City in Southeast Asia, is charming.

But, it is also eccentric. Saigon and Ho Chi Minh City are different names for the same city.

I was there for three days and managed to visit the War Remnants Museum, Reunifications Palace, Saigon Central Post Office, and the Notre Dame Cathedral. And it was a joy just to soak in the atmosphere and stuff myself with delicious Vietnamese food.

It was a great experience but I experienced minor setbacks. The mishaps certainly did not stop me from having a good time but they could have been easily prevented with careful planning. And there are things that I missed or almost missed out on either due to lack of time and preparation.

Here are the 10 things I wish I knew before travelling to Ho Chi Minh City.