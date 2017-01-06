Going Abroad Soon? Download Our Free Language Kit

Useful expressions, survival language & cultural tips - for Spanish, French, German, Italian & Portuguese. Download for free today!

Whether you are at the start of your language learning journey, or you just need an up-to-date and reliable reference booklet for your trip abroad, the Cactus Language team has compiled some of the most helpful expressions, grammar rules, culture tips and recommendations for our top five languages of French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

Cactus Language is the UK’s leading language study abroad organisation offering language course holidays in over 120 destinations around the globe. As part of Cactus Worldwide, Cactus Language provides high quality language tuition for more than 20 languages in the UK and worldwide.

