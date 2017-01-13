Eurostar offers £25 return child fares to celebrate Disneyland Paris’ 25th anniversary

Eurostar has launched £25 return child fares to Disneyland Paris to celebrate the theme park's 25th anniversary.

Eurostar has launched £25 return child fares to Disneyland Paris to celebrate the theme park’s 25th anniversary.

The discounted, direct fares are available for booking from January 10-25 and are valid for travel between February 20-October 31. Click here for more information.

Getting there

Eurostar’s Disney service takes passengers direct from London St Pancras, Ashford International or Ebbsfleet International direct to Marne-la-Vallée which is close to the Disneyland Park. Journey time is just over two and a half hours.

Special Offer

From 29 March 2017 and in time for the Easter holidays, Disneyland are commemorating their 25th anniversary by offering up to 2 nights and 2 days FREE while kids under 7 can stay and play for FREE to enjoy a huge array of amazing new and recently refurbished attractions. [click here for details]