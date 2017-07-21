This isn’t exactly a hotel, more a pub with rooms. It’s a modern establishment whose ethos harks back to the bygone idea of a room at the inn where travellers would stop to eat, drink, make merry and later, lay their weary head.

It’s a stylish yet casual affair at the Ginger Pig: checking in is by way of telling the bar tender that you have arrived and thereafter a bevy of people look after your needs.

Entry to the rooms is via a small courtyard to the side of the pub, where two monumental dogs welcome you in, while candles and flowers offer some eye candy. It’s quaint.

Who for

Anyone wanting to enjoy a short break with the opportunity to dine on gastronomic fare in this vibrant seaside town without being in the thick of the town centre vibe.

Accommodation

The 11 rooms are set over two floors: the first floor and the attic. Those on the first floor are more luxurious, but all have a wonderfully minimalist design and colour scheme of dark grey walls, wooden floors with the odd ginger-hued cushion adding a little colour. Original artworks break up the stretches of grey and these were supplied by local artists.

A mini bar, tea and coffee, Nespresso-style coffee machines, and premixed legendary “Ginger” cocktails are available. There are a few mod cons such as ironing board, iron and hair dryer, but hanging space is minimal with a few hangers on pegs – but that’s not really an issue when staying for a night or two.

En suite bathrooms are white-tiled with fantastic shower heads – in fact there are two, one fixed which has a head bigger than a pizza that offers a rain shower affect. The other -the size of a side plate – can be hand-held – both offering ample pressure.

Some come with stand-alone baths big enough for two. Room 4 had the bath in the room and a separate, spacious en-suite shower. The largest is room 3 which also has a free standing bath plus twin basins each with its own ornate mirror.

Toiletries are luxurious full-sized Cow Shed gels, shampoos and gorgeous body lotions.

Though each room has the signature colours, where they are located determines their differing shapes. All are extremely well thought-out layouts and all come with either king or super-sized Hypnos king beds, black out shades and most have a sea-view.

Facilities

It’s the friendly service and willingness to make life easier for customers that stands out. Parking is a premium in Brighton and Hove, but you can park your car for 11 hours at a time for £5.20 in the nearby Princess Street.

Food and drink

This is a modern gastronomic pub and the food here is truly magnificent. Head chef Ben McKellar (who also runs the Ginger Man, the Ginger Dog, and the Ginger Fox restaurants elsewhere in Sussex) offers designer food that is both easy on the eye and entirely wholesome and delicious. The menu offers traditional dishes such whole plaice with Jersey potatoes and roast sirloin and a most scrumptious apple crumble.

There is a separate space where breakfast is served. It’s bright and airy and leads to a courtyard. There is no buffet, but there is a range of interesting breakfast choices from scrambled eggs on toast, a Ginber Pig Full English to Irish Rock Oysters. There’s also champagne for those with indulgent breakfast tastes.

Of course, this is a pub and one with a great atmosphere, so you may as well enjoy a swift half (or whatever your tipple is) before heading to bed.

Value for money

The room rates are pretty reasonable at around £100 per night during peak times.





What’s nearby

The hotel is located a few steps from the beach and some lawns. Brighton town centre is around 2 miles away yet you can still see the BA i360 in the distance. There are regular buses or if the sun’s out, it’s a lovely 45 minute saunter along the beach to pier and the famous Laines where you can shop and enjoy cafe culture. The Brighton Pavilion and the Sealife centre are just beyond the pier.

