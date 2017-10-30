The next year or so is going to be a busy time for the hospitality trade in The Maldives. A clutch of 10 new hotels will fling open their doors throughout 2018 and into early 2019, expanding its already well-established portfolio of luxury resorts.

Much loved by tourists for its beaches, blue lagoons and extensive reefs tourism in the Maldives has been steadily growing and recent figures reveal that it is 7.9% up on the same time last year. To accommodate the influx of holidaymakers an impressive 20 resorts have opened since 2013, 20 new resorts have already opened.

The most recent opening of Fushifaru Maldives, Reethi Faru and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort have been well received but hotly anticipated openings for 2018 and 2019 include Mӧvenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa, the Italian-designed Baglioni Resort Maldives, ultra-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives, LUX* North Malé Atoll, and four-star OBLU SELECT at Sangeli.