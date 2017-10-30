The next year or so is going to be a busy time for the hospitality trade in The Maldives. A clutch of 10 new hotels will fling open their doors throughout 2018 and into early 2019, expanding its already well-established portfolio of luxury resorts.
Much loved by tourists for its beaches, blue lagoons and extensive reefs tourism in the Maldives has been steadily growing and recent figures reveal that it is 7.9% up on the same time last year. To accommodate the influx of holidaymakers an impressive 20 resorts have opened since 2013, 20 new resorts have already opened.
The most recent opening of Fushifaru Maldives, Reethi Faru and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort have been well received but hotly anticipated openings for 2018 and 2019 include Mӧvenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa, the Italian-designed Baglioni Resort Maldives, ultra-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives, LUX* North Malé Atoll, and four-star OBLU SELECT at Sangeli.
1Fushifaru Maldives
Just opened
Scheduled to open in late October 2017, Fushifaru Maldives goes beyond the typical confines of sun, sea and sand. Located on the eastern fringe of Lhaviyani Atoll, the island’s surrounding ocean is a nature-lover’s paradise and home to eagle rays, parrotfish and even the occasional hammerhead shark. Accommodation options at the resort include Beach Villas and Water Villas and the island also has three restaurants, including Raakani Grill, which serviced flavourful Asian delicacies and a wide range of fresh seafood. For a more private dining experience, guests can also pick a spot anywhere on the island or sandbank to enjoy a customised meal.
2Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
Opening October 2017
Bringing stylish mid-scale accommodation to the pristine south of the Maldives, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort provides travellers with one of the best value accommodation options. The resort has 68 villas, including 43 over the water and 25 on the beach, and is built using local materials, bright colours and stylish furniture and interiors designs, all of which reflect traditional Maldivian culture and the spirit of travel. For more information,
3Reethi Faru
Opening November 2017
Translated to ‘beautiful reef’ in English, Reethi Faru is unsurprisingly surrounded by stunning white beaches, coconut groves and lush vegetation. Along with a beautiful house reef to explore, the four-star resort promises to offer guests a relaxing atmosphere, friendly service, a comprehensive selection of activities and facilities, and a tasteful choice of cuisine. Located on the compact Maldivian island of Filaidhoo in Raa Atoll, the resort will feature 150 well-furnished homely detached and semi-detached villas. All of which will be set amid tropical foliage or on stilts over the lagoon and built in a traditional style to blend perfectly into the natural beauty of the environment.
4Baglioni Resort Maldives
Opening March 2018
Italian-owned Baglioni Resort Maldives, located on Maagau in Dhaalu Atoll, will offer a piece of island paradise when it opens in spring 2018. Its comprehensive comforts will offer an unforgettable stay with a blend of sport, relaxation and mouth-watering gourmet dining. The 96-villa resort’s elegant Italian design will be complemented with the Baglioni Spa, which along with a yoga pavilion, will offer guests a deeply relaxing experience via a host of deluxe natural treatments in a lush, tropical setting. Meanwhile, beach volleyball, the beach gym and a range of watersports will keep the more active guests entertained.
5LUX* North Malé Atoll
Opening Early 2018
Following the successful re-launch of LUX* South Ari Atoll in September 2016, LUX* Resorts is pleased to announce the opening of its second resort, LUX* North Malé Atoll. Blessed with a pristine reef teeming with sea life, the innovative resort is set to redefine island hospitality when it opens in early 2018. A short transfer from Malé by luxury speedboat, LUX* North Malé Atoll will disrupt the mould by replacing traditional thatched villas with over-sized, penthouse residences. With sweeping ocean views and a fleet of luxury yachts, this is a one-of-a-kind escape for confirmed epicureans.
6Mӧvenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives
Opening Early 2018
Situated on the remote Kuredhivaru Island in Noonu Atoll, Mӧvenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives will be the brand’s first resort in the Maldives when it opens during the first quarter of 2018. The planned 102-unit resort will provide guests with a choice of 32 Beach Villas and 70 Over Water Villas, all designed with both comfort and style in mind. While intended as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes offering a high degree of privacy, the resort will also feature an array of onsite recreational facilities to entertain a wide range of guests, from honeymooners to adventurous families. The waters surrounding the resort are also rich in marine life and the first Marine National Park in the Maldives is just a 15-minute speedboat ride away, providing guests with excellent diving opportunities. For more information,
7Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa
Opening Spring 2018
Set to open in spring 2018, Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa will be the first resort opening for Carpe Diem Maldives, one of the only hospitality brands in the Maldives to offer both liveaboard cruises and resort stays. Located in Raa Atoll, on one of a trio of uninhabited islands on the edge of Baa Atoll, the resort’s vast lagoon will be home to 115 Pool Villas, a spa, a selection of restaurants, and a private water park of inflatable slides. The Carpe Diem name has become renowned in the travel industry for diving and leisure, and the current portfolio includes three high-end liveaboard cruises, each catering 20 guests at a time.
8OBLU SELECT at Sangeli
Opening 1 July 2018
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is to continue its ongoing expansion with the opening of another addition to its Maldives resort portfolio: OBLU SELECT at Sangeli. Opening on 1 July 2018 and located in Male Atoll, the four-star deluxe resort will feature 137 villas, positioned both along the beach and over the water. For newlyweds, the resort will also play host to exclusive overwater Honeymoon Pool Suites, situated in a separate sand bank within the Sangeli Lagoon and each providing skylight features and a private pool. Activities at the resort will include music and DJ nights, sunset fishing, daily kids’ activities, and facilities will include a full gymnasium and a recreation centre.
9Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
Opening October 2018
Opening in October 2018, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa will offer 60 beach villas and 60 over the water, all including contemporary and tropical touches. The resort will be located on the island of Fasmendhoo in Raa Atoll and guests will be able to reach the island via a 40-minute scenic seaplane journey from Malé. Along with a spa and gym, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa will have four restaurants, including a grill restaurant, which will be situated on the beach, and a South American-style steakhouse.
10Waldorf Astoria Maldives
Opening Early 2019
Spanning three islands in the South Male Atoll, approximately 23 kilometres from Velana International Airport and about 20 minutes away from the Maldivian capital of Male, Waldorf Astoria Maldives will offer travellers the best of both worlds – an exclusive, charming escape with easy access to the mainland. The Waldorf Astoria Maldives will be the second hotel in the Maldives for Hilton and will boast 10 dining outlets, including nine specialty restaurants, providing guests with a selection of unique experiences.