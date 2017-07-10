Exclusive offer of Hong Kong – Sanya Weekend Tour

The flying time between Sanya and Hong Kong is about one hour. This three-day package will take you to the romantic and natural scenery in tropical Sanya. You can enjoy sunshine and beach, exciting water sports activities, unique Li and Miao minority villages, and the peaceful Buddhist culture. Also, you can experience fishermen’ life and enjoy tasty seafood.

Two tourists travelling together will enjoy a discount, and 10 tourists travelling together will receive approximately 50% discount.

Inquiries: Sanya Association of Travel Services

Tel:+86 898 31095069

